Tuesday, December 27, 2016
Everton agree terms for Ademola Lookman – but Charlton teen star needs to wrap up personal terms

By Richard Cawley -
Charlton Athletic's Ademola Lookman

Everton have agreed a deal for Charlton teenage star Ademola Lookman – but still have to agree terms with the England under-20 international.

The South London Press reported recently that the Toffees were set to conclude the transfer so that it can happen almost as soon as the window opens.

And the Premier League outfit – who have heavily scouted Lookman – are understood to have agreed a fee. It is not thought to include a loan-back, which the Addicks wanted included into any potential switch.

The Addicks ace netted the only goal in Charlton’s 1-0 win at Milton Keynes on Boxing Day.

Lookman was the subject of two offers from Crystal Palace in the summer transfer window but both were knocked back by the Addicks. Both bids were on deadline day.

Everton talent-spotter Steve Walsh has been impressed with Lookman and they have been in the box seat to conclude a deal for the talented winger for a number of weeks.

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

