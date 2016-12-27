Tuesday, December 27, 2016
Axed Palace boss already being linked with other jobs – Swansea the first vacancy he is connected with

By Richard Cawley -
Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew during the Premier League match at the KCOM Stadium, Hull. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo.

Alan Pardew is an early frontrunner – with the bookies – for the vacancy at Swansea City.

The Welsh club were believed to be sniffing around Sam Allardyce, who was appointed Crystal Palace boss at the end of last week. They sacked American Bob Bradley this evening.

And Pardew, dismissed by the Eagles, is among the early names to be linked with the vacancy at Swansea.

Ryan Giggs is the favourite at 6/5 with Gary Rowett 7/1. Wales boss Chris Coleman is 9/1 while Pardew is next shortest odds at 12/1.

Richard Cawley
