Wilfried Zaha set to sit down with new Palace boss to discuss potential exit for African Nations Cup

Sam Allardyce has admitted that losing Wilfried Zaha early in 2017 would be a “massive blow” – as the Ivory Coast remain keen on the Crystal Palace attacker switching his international allegiance.

Zaha has twice been capped by England but only in friendlies. That allows him to still change countries until he has featured in a competitive match.

The winger has been one of Palace’s star players this season but reports earlier this week suggested that new England boss Gareth Southgate has urged patience as he is close to a senior call-up.

“It has just popped up today that there might be a chance of him going to the African Nations Cup – which would be a massive blow for me if that’s the case,” said Allardyce. “I’ll have to find out next week [this week] when I sit down and speak with him.”