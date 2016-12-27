Palace boss could take Christian Benteke off spot-kick duties

Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce will weigh up whether to change penalty taker after Christian Benteke’s miss in yesterday’s 1-1 draw at Watford.

The new Eagles chief admitted post-match that the big Belgian’s inability to convert and make it 2-0 to the South London club at Vicarage Road was a turning point.

Benteke has missed two spot-kicks this season.

And Allardyce said he would assess things in the build up to the New Year’s Day match at Arsenal over whether to switch his taker.

“I’ll look at that in the week. Is it the right thing to do, for me to say is there somebody else confident enough to take penalties? Missing two out of three is obviously not very good.

“What we’ve got to do is try and find somebody who scores like Mark Noble at West Ham, he’s missed one in 26. You have got to convert them because they are massive turning points of the game.”