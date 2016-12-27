Charlton goalkeeper on MK win: We couldn’t mope after Millwall defeat

Charlton goalkeeper Dillon Phillips was delighted with the clean sheet he achieved during the Boxing Day victory at Milton Keynes.

Ademola Lookman’s strike just before half time sealed the three points for the Addicks, who bounced back from the South London derby defeat suffered at Millwall just before Christmas.

“That’s a massive clean sheet,” said the academy graduate.

“We’ve conceded five in the last two and they were five easy goals really so we wanted to shut up shop at the back and look defensively solid which we did. We got our chance and we took it. We limited them to hardly anything really. As a back four we were brilliant. Not just the back four, it starts from the top. They were pressing the ball high and we were really pleased with the result.

“We put bodies on the line. People were throwing themselves at shots, especially right at the end. We’ve got a great bunch in there; a great team and they’ll do that for each other.

“Everyone was gutted but as soon as that final whistle went the other night, you can’t change it. We had to get ready for this game. You can’t mope around. We wanted to win like everyone did. We couldn’t wait to get out there and play for the three points again. We got them, so happy days for us.”

Phillips has enjoyed an extended run in the side as Norwich City loanee and number one choice Declan Rudd has been out with a hip injury.

The youngster feels sorry for Rudd but is delighted that he has been entrusted in the starting 11 for the time being.

“You don’t really want to be playing because of an injury,” admitted the 21-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Cheltenham Town as the Robins won the National League.

“The opportunity has come and I wasn’t going to turn it down at all. All I can do is go out there and give what I can do. He’s made it clear that Dec is one of the best goalkeepers in the league, which I totally agree with. I’m glad that he’s happy to trust me playing at the moment and I feel that I’ve got the backing of the team as well.”