Chelsea star Eden Hazard: Let’s keep it going and we will try to win every game

Eden Hazard is producing the best football of his Chelsea career.

The Belgium midfielder was upgraded to striker on Monday as a replacement for suspended Diego Costa in the 3-0 win over Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge.

He repaid head coach Antonio Conte’s faith by scoring the second goal – a penalty in the win – his 50th for the Blues since signing from Lille in 2012.

That victory kept Chelsea top of the Premier League – their 12th win in a row – a club league record.

“We feel good,” said the 25-year-old. “We are full of confidence. We take game after game and try to win every game. We don’t look at records but if we can make history in this club we will.

“Let’s keep it going and we will try to win every game if we can.”

Going into the new year on top of the pile, is this the best Chelsea side he has played in?

“I don’t know if it’s the best Chelsea I’ve played in but it’s a good team,” he said.

“We are full of confidence. We try to do something that we didn’t do in the past. We score some goals.”

So what’s it like playing as a striker – with Costa back he will return to his normal left-sided berth for the visit of Stoke City on New Year’s Eve at Stamford Bridge.

“I try to find a freedom,” he said. “I played there last year one time and this year a couple of minutes, I know the position.”

He wasn’t alone up front against the Cherries, he rotated along with Pedro and Willian.

“We are all different players, Pedro, Willian and me,” he said. ‘We move a lot so I am not staying in the front.”

So is he fighting Costa for the position now.

Hazard wasn’t having any of it.

“Ah, no – Diego is a striker. When he is on the pitch next game I will be on the pitch.”

Hazard was a bit surprised to be playing up front.

He said: “I was thinking Michy was going to be playing at forward. But in the last moment he (Conte) put me in front so I tried to do my best.

“To miss those two players (N’Golo Kante was also suspended) was a good challenge (for us) and we did well so we are full of confidence and it’s good.

“It’s not only about Chelsea, this league. This league is very difficult. Every game we try to win, “Now the opponent tries to give everything because they want to be first. Now we are first and everyone wants to beat us.”