Neal Ardley sent to the stands as Dons finish with 10 men in defeat to Southend United

Christmas is a time for giving and AFC Wimbledon gifted three points to play-off rivals Southend United with a lacklustre first-half display that allowed the in-form home team to stamp their authority upon the game during a one sided opening 45 minutes.

The Dons came into the game unchanged and buoyed by an impressive 4-0 pre-Christmas home win, but they were soon to discover that the Essex team were much tougher opposition. Southend, unbeaten in League One since early October, nevertheless could have fallen behind in the opening five minutes when Dominic Poleon outpaced the home defence but his shot struck stand-in keeper Ted Smith and rebounded to safety. Frankly that was as good as it got for the Dons in a first half where Wimbledon were often out fought and out run by the home team.

Southend took the lead in the 10th minute, a long throw on the right caused indecision and panic in the statuesque Dons defence, defenders failed to make contact with the ball and it fell into the path of Southend striker Simon Cox, who lashed a fierce shot past James Shea from the edge of the six-yard box.

In fact the Dons could have easily fallen further behind minutes later when a seemingly mishit ball from Fortune fell into the path of Cox and the striker toe-ended a shot onto the crossbar. With the Dons failing to keep possession chances kept on being fashioned by the home attack, and with more clinical finishing Southend would have increased their lead well before half-time.

Nevertheless a second goal did arrive before the interval, Lyle Taylor was caught in possession near the left touchline, the ball quickly found its way into the Dons penalty area where Will Atkinson – unmarked – fired a diagonal shot past Shea.

Not surprisingly Neal Ardley made changes at the start of the second half, changing from 4-3-3 to 4-4-2 with George Francomb and Dom Poleon being replaced by Andy Barcham and Tyrone Barnett. The Dons began to play with renewed vigour and determination and the combination of Tom Elliott and Barnett asked more questions of the home defence. Taylor, operating on the right side of a four-man midfield, started to have a greater influence on the game.

On 50 minutes a cross from the left found the head of Elliott and his goalbound header was excellently tipped round the post. Barnett fashioned a chance and his effort hit the side netting. The Dons created more in the first 10 minutes of the second half than in all of the first 45 minutes.

After 66 minutes Taylor received a knockdown on the edge of the penalty area and curled a shot narrowly past the post with the keeper beaten. However as the Dons continued to press for the goal to bring them back into the game, Taylor received his second yellow card for a late challenge on Southend’s Anton Ferdinand.

Down to 10 men and trailing 2-0 , the Dons’ frustration increased minutes later when referee Lee Collins sent manager Neal Ardley to the stand. With the referee stationed at least 30 yards away from the technical area, the Dons boss was, to say the least, somewhat perplexed by the decision.

The Dons continued to look for an elusive goal, but being a man down they were vulnerable on the break and so it was on 84 minutes that Cox, the stand-out player on the day, wrapped up the points. He advanced on the Dons goal and calmly lobbed the ball over the advancing Shea into the net. A quality goal to end a dismal day for the Dons.

The 646 AFC Wimbledon fans in the crowd of 8493 left Roots Hall wondering how the Dons could produce two halves of such contrasting football, and hoping that the commitment & effort displayed in the second half will be carried forward to Bristol Rovers on New Year’s Eve.

AFC Wimbledon: Shea, Fuller, Bulman, Robinson, Francomb ( Barcham 46), Reeves, Elliott, Poleon ( Barnett 46 ), Kelly, Taylor, Robertson

Subs Not Used:McDonnell, Meades, Beere, Parrett, Charles