Neil Harris: Lions have got no issues with ruthlessness – or attackers’ ratios are very good

Neil Harris has expressed his desire for Millwall to pick up points in “a key period for momentum in the season.”

After defeating rivals Charlton Athletic 3-1 on December 21 and Swindon Town 2-0 on Boxing Day, the Lions now face two more local games over the festive period, as they welcome Gillingham to the Den on Friday night, before heading to AFC Wimbledon on January 2.

All four games, says Harris, feature in a period where team spirit comes into play.

“Yeah, it’s a key period for momentum in the season,” said the manager, talking after the Boxing Day victory.

“It’s where team spirit becomes strong. The players spend a lot of time together, especially over Christmas and New Year, when people really want to be with their families – but you have to use that to your advantage.

“You can amass a lot of points in a short space of time, so making sure we’re picking up those points is really key going into the FA Cup weekend.”

The win over the Robins came courtesy of a Lee Gregory double, as the striker took his tally for the campaign to nine. Harris had the luxury of naming an unchanged side for the game, meaning another start for the defensive duo of Shaun Hutchinson and Byron Webster.

Captain Tony Craig once more reverted to left-back, with Shaun Cummings filling in on the right hand side.

The Lions boss was full of praise for his back four after their first shut-out since a goalless draw with Wimbledon on November 22.

He said: “I didn’t have a set partnership at the beginning of the season [when talking about Hutchinson and Webster] – but what I will say is Tony Craig looks very comfortable at left-back.

“Hutch and Webster look a good pairing and Shaun Cummings has brought some experience and quality to the back-line. I’ve used Mahlon Romeo time and time and time again, so the boy needs a break.

“I’ve been public in my criticism of the players and conceding too many goals, not keeping enough clean sheets, so to do that today – I’m very pleased for my players.”

Perhaps one criticism of this current Millwall squad is their lack of ruthlessness.

Fans have become frustrated after numerous chances have gone begging in recent games against Shrewsbury Town and Scunthorpe United, causing the Lions to come away pointless. There were opportunities, too, to add to the scoreline against the Robins, but Millwall had to make do with just the pair of strikes.

That’s something, however, that Harris isn’t worried about.

“No, I don’t think we lack ruthlessness,” he said.

“You judge strikers on a goals-per-chances ratio and ours are very good. You look at the back of the programme and see Aiden [O’Brien], Lee and Steve Morison – their goals-per-game ratio is outstanding.

“Once you’ve got the first and the second, you want the third to follow quickly, but it doesn’t always happen that way. Where we’ve struggled and not been able to put teams to bed recently is when we’ve conceded. Bar Charlton’s goal, we’ve looked very safe.”