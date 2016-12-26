Robinson: Charlton skipper Jackson will be a top manager in the future

Karl Robinson reckons that Charlton captain Johnnie Jackson will make a fine manager one day.

The Addicks skipper, who was withdrawn during the Boxing Day win at Milton Keynes with a tight hamstring, will travel with Robinson to Belgium tomorrow to meet with owner Roland Duchatelet as the manager will plead his case for new signings.

Robinson revealed that he also wants the 34-year-old to play a larger role within his coaching staff.

“The skipper has been magnificent,” explained Robinson.

“I’d like him to become a little bit more on the staff in some ways as he matures. I think he’s going to be a fantastic manager. I’ve had him involved in staff meetings. I really think he’s going to be a manager one day.

“I’ve done that with some other players who’ve gone on to prove me right. Johnnie has all the attributes. He’s a thinker, wears his heart on his sleeve but he’s calculated as well with a fantastic football brain.”