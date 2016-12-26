Karl Robinson: Win isn’t about me getting off mark as Charlton boss – it is all about the badge

Karl Robinson admitted it was far from a vintage performance from Charlton but praised his side’s ability to adapt as they claimed a 1-0 win at Milton Keynes.

Ademola Lookman’s strike seven minutes before half-time came against the run of play as the hosts had enjoyed the better of the first half.

The Addicks did restrict Robinson’s former side to speculative efforts in the second half to claim the first win of his tenure as Charlton boss.

“I don’t think the performance was great but did they have a shot on target in the second half?” asked Robinson.

“It’s an MK Dons team that normally have 20 shots on target and we really negated them. I don’t think we can come here and outpass this team. I worked with them for six years and they have some outstanding players.

“I played a different system today, we were more direct. We sat a little bit deeper and we knew we had people on the break. We worked all week on that goal. From a coaching perspective I was happy with that.

“It’s always hard to keep teams at bay. It’s important that we have self-belief and self-confidence. We came here and we showed what it takes to roll your sleeves up.”

Robinson, who hadn’t won at home all season as Milton Keynes manager before being sacked in October, said registering his first Charlton win was important for the club rather than just himself.

“It’s not about me getting my first win,” said the Liverpudlian.

“I’m not the most important thing at this football, the badge is. The fans will be here at longer than I will be here. This is about the players and the club I work for. I want to give my life to the club. I want to grow with this club and develop this club.

“I’ve not won here (at Stadium MK) for a long time as a manager. Maybe that was the problem, I sat in the wrong dugout for too long. This will always be somewhere that’s a special place for me, but I get goose pimples thinking about stepping back into The Valley.”

The Addicks showed plenty of grit whilst defending in the second period, personified late on by a fantastic challenge on Ed Upson by Josh Magennis who had tracked back.

Robinson was delighted to see that spirit shown by his player.

“I jumped in the air and turned behind me and said this is what you lot want to do if you want to play for this club,” he said.

“Our fans pay hundreds of pounds a year and they want you to do that. That was probably my best moment of the game. They’re the things I think about when I go to bed at night, and I don’t want Josh to get too arrogant and think I dream of him and I’m certainly not, it’s the last thing I think of. Obviously I’ve got my wife. But its only one victory, we’ve not done anything yet.”