Lee Gregory double is just the tonic as Lions up to ninth in League One

Lee Gregory bagged a brace as Millwall comfortably defeated Swindon Town 2-0 at The Den on Boxing Day.

Manager Neil Harris opted to name an unchanged squad from last Wednesday’s 3-1 victory over Charlton Athletic, with potent duo Steve Morison and Lee Gregory retaining their places up front.

The partnership of Shaun Hutchinson and Byron Webster also remained, forcing captain Tony Craig to left-back once more.

The Lions were dominant for large spells of the 90 minutes and took the lead after just 10.

A cross into the Swindon box saw the ball fall for Gregory with his back to goal on the six-yard line. The striker could have teed up Fred Onyedinma, who was lurking nearby, but instead he expertly turned and fired low past Lawrence Vigouroux to nudge Millwall in front.

Chances went begging as the home side looked to double the scoreline – the most unfortunate being Shaun Williams’ header, which was cleared off the line by Raphael Branco – but Harris’ charges went in at half-time with an assertive lead.

The second half was a slightly different matter, with the visitors stepping up a gear, but they could not find a way past Jordan Archer. Their biggest chance fell at the feet of Luke Norris on the hour mark, but he fizzed his shot wide of the post when it seemed easier to score.

Just five minutes later, the lead was doubled and the game was over as a contest.

A sublime piece of play down the right-hand side saw the excellent Steve Morison cross into the box; Gregory brilliantly picked the ball out of the sky and thumped home on the volley, unmarked, to score his ninth goal of the season.

Two could – and should – have become three or four, as Onyedinma hit the post and Vigororoux pulled off a stunning save from a Hutchinson header, but the final whistle blew with the score at 2-0 – a result that lifts the Lions to ninth, just three points off of the League One play-off zone.

Millwall: Archer; Cummings, Hutchinson, Webster, Craig (c); Onyedinma, Thompson, Williams, O’Brien (Butcher, 90); Gregory (Worrall, 84), Morison (Ferguson, 71). Not used: King, Romeo, Abdou, Smith.