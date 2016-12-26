Charlton Athletic boss set for transfer summit talks with owner Duchatelet tomorrow

Charlton boss Karl Robinson revealed that he is going to be travelling to Belgium tomorrow to meet with owner Roland Duchatelet over signings.

The Liverpudlian, whose side registered the first win of his tenure as Addicks boss at his former club Milton Keynes on Boxing Day, is taking his staff to meet with the Addicks chief.

Robinson says he will travel over to the continent to watch one of Duchatelet’s other clubs St. Truiden take on former network side Standard Liege, before holding a meeting with the controversial owner.

“I spoke to the president about going to see him,” revealed the 36-year-old.

“Myself, the captain (Johnnie Jackson), Richie Barker and Katrien Meire are going to go over. STTV are playing Standard Liege tomorrow night and I felt it was important I go to watch that game. I’m going to try to get a board meeting and have a chat and do some press over there as well about what players I want to try and bring in.

“That shows intent from me. This club can mean so much to many people and I want to be a part of this journey. The president was fantastic with me on the day after the defeat (to Millwall). He just said listen this was one for the fans; they’re the ones you need to apologise to. Hopefully we apologised today.”

Robinson exposed which areas of the squad he’d be asking Duchatelet for help to strengthen, and hopes the Belgian electronics tycoon will buy into his vision for the club.

“Two midfield players hopefully, and a winger,” said Robinson.

“Depending on what happens with our players, we have to be proactive as well. He won’t just tick them off Just like when I was at Milton Keynes or at Blackburn with Sam Allardyce, you have to make him believe in your project. Then I have to do it and sit down on the touchline and bring this club forward. We’re a million miles away from where we want to be, I’m not getting carried away.

“I know if he just looked at the performance today he’d be disappointed. Its all about how we win football matches. We want to dominate possession of the football but I think he can clearly see we’d have to make changes to do that.

“We don’t have the personnel. I’ve picked up a team that plays 4-4-2 and I’ve gone 4-3-3. Round pegs in square holes at the moment maybe but the players desire to fight for the football club when things aren’t quite right has been tremendous.”