Chelsea boss Antonio Conte: Eden Hazard is a great talent but he puts it into the team

Antonio Conte is sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League – nine points clear after the 3-0 drubbing of Bournemouth on Monday and he had to do it without two of his stars of this season the suspended Diego Costa and N’Golo Kante.

His solution was not to draft in £32million striker Michy Batshuayi but to opt for a rotation of Eden Hazard, Willian and Pedro to lead the line.

He said: “I think Eden Hazard, Pedro and Willian played very well. After the Crystal Palace game (when the pair got their fifth yellow cards of the season and thus suspended for one match), I had a week to find right solution to replace Diego Costa and Kante. I choose this kind of solution with Eden, Pedro and Willian.

“I’m pleased for their performances.

“Michy Batshuayi is a very young player, good player but he has to adapt to this league. I tried to make the best decision for the team but he could be the possibility in the future.

I wanted to give him the opportunity to play and have another appearance this season.

“But we have to continue to work with him, to try together to improve him. To bring him in the best condition to help us in this league.”

Conte revealed that the Belgium hit-man, 23 won’t go out on loan in January.

He said: “He will not go on loan. No, no. This player is a new player for Chelsea. To go on loan now is a defeat for the club and me.

“It’s important to be focused and win. Every decision I make is only to ensure I win. Sometimes my decision is good, sometimes it’s negative.”

Hazard was in sensational form, scoring a penalty to put the Blues 2-0 up against Bournemouth. Pedro hit the other two goals in a resounding 3-0 win at the Bridge.

“I knew Eden only as an opponent with the national team,” said Conte.

“I watched him a lot on TV. He has great talent. But the most important thing is that he is putting the talent into the team. It’s fantastic for me to see him with the ball and without it. I hope to continue to improve him. He is a really good guy.”

With the Blues going nine-points clear, that will whatever happens in the next round of matches will see the Blues top the league going into 2017, has the victory over the Cherries sent a warning signal to the rest of the chasing pack?

“We have sent a good message in general,” said the Italian.

“A lot of people waited to see how we reacted without Costa and Kante. We did not lose points. I can count on all my players in the squad.

“I hope to continue winning until the end of the season. But it’s not easy. We will have another tough game against Stoke City on New Year’s Eve. But we have a great will to fight and continue this way.

“These 12 wins (in a row) gives us 36 points. But record is not important if you don’t get your objectives in this championship at the end of the season.

“We are proud of the record but it wont be easy.”

And will he strengthen the squad in the January transfer window?

“For this topic it’s better to talk to club,” he said.