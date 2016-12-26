Greenwich Borough seal 3-1 win with former Charlton striker netting

Greenwich Borough were 3-1 winners over Cray Wanderers on Boxing Day and lie third in Ryman League Division One South.

The match was scoreless at the break but Gary Alexander’s side netted three times in the second half.

Former Charlton Athletic striker Charlie Macdonald put Greenwich ahead on 62 minutes and it was quickly doubled by Billy Dunn, a recent addition from Tooting & Mitcham.

Lee Prescott reduced the deficit on 71 minutes but Robert Denness restored the two-goal advantage just four minutes later.

Former Charlton Athletic striker Charlie Macdonald put Greenwich ahead on 62 minutes and it was quickly doubled by Billy Dunn, a recent addition from Tooting & Mitcham.

Lee Prescott reduced the deficit on 71 minutes but Robert Denness restored the two-goal advantage just four minutes later.

Chace O’Neill got a late equaliser for Tooting & Mitcham as they drew 1-1 at Carshalton Athletic to stay second in the table.

Dulwich Hamlet are in action at Grays Athletic in the Ryman Premier Division tomorrow.