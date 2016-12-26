Monday, December 26, 2016
Greenwich Borough seal 3-1 win with former Charlton striker netting

By Richard Cawley -
Charlie Macdonald celebrates his goal Greenwich Borough v Cray Wanderers, Ryman League Div 1 South, DGS Marine Stadium, 26 December 2016. Image by Keith Gillard

Greenwich Borough were 3-1 winners over Cray Wanderers on Boxing Day and lie third in Ryman League Division One South.

The match was scoreless at the break but Gary Alexander’s side netted three times in the second half.

Charlie Macdonald scores
Greenwich Borough v Cray Wanderers, Ryman League Div 1 South, DGS Marine Stadium, 26 December 2016.
Image by Keith Gillard

Former Charlton Athletic striker Charlie Macdonald put Greenwich ahead on 62 minutes and it was quickly doubled by Billy Dunn, a recent addition from Tooting & Mitcham.

Lee Prescott reduced the deficit on 71 minutes but Robert Denness restored the two-goal advantage just four minutes later.

Billy Dunn nets
Greenwich Borough v Cray Wanderers, Ryman League Div 1 South, DGS Marine Stadium, 26 December 2016.
Image by Keith Gillard
Greenwich players celebrate Billy Dunn’s goal
Greenwich Borough v Cray Wanderers, Ryman League Div 1 South, DGS Marine Stadium, 26 December 2016.
Image by Keith Gillard
Robert Denness scores a third goal for Borough
Greenwich Borough v Cray Wanderers, Ryman League Div 1 South, DGS Marine Stadium, 26 December 2016.
Image by Keith Gillard

Chace O’Neill got a late equaliser for Tooting & Mitcham as they drew 1-1 at Carshalton Athletic to stay second in the table.

Dulwich Hamlet are in action at Grays Athletic in the Ryman Premier Division tomorrow.

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

