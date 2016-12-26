Ademola Lookman goal bags a first win for Karl Robinson as Charlton boss

Karl Robinson registered his first win as Charlton manager as Ademola Lookman’s strike earned the Addicks all three points on Boxing Day at Milton Keynes.

It was far from a vintage performance from the South Londoners but a solid defensive display in the second period saw them over the line for their first win in seven attempts.

The hosts started the stronger, with Ben Reeves firing off target after cutting in from the left hand side. Josh Magennis’ tame effort at David Martin from the edge of the box was all the Addicks had to show for the opening stages.

Robbie Neilson’s side should have been ahead within the first half an hour. Reeves’ low ball across the face of goal just eluded Dean Bowditch at the far post, before the former saw his headed rebound comfortably saved by Dillon Phillips after the young keeper had denied Samir Carruthers from close range.

Bowditch then lifted the ball over the bar after pinball in the Addicks box resulting from an Milton Keynes corner, before Robinson’s men took an unlikely lead seven minutes before the break, the first lead of the new manager’s tenure so far.

Andrew Crofts slid a perfect ball through for Lookman, who recovered from a heavy first touch to dink the ball nicely over the advancing Martin.

The home side tried to exert the pressure again early in the second half, with Reeves’ shot from the edge of the box blocked well, before the Addicks were dealt yet another injury blow.

Skipper Johnnie Jackson was forced to leave the field, with Joe Aribo coming on to make his second league appearance for the club.

The hosts enjoyed a measure of possession without really testing the Charlton back four as the half wore on, and Nicky Ajose nearly nicked a second as he latched onto a ball over the top but Martin was out quickly to block with his legs.

The visitors held on, despite a late penalty shout as Chuks Aneke went down, to register just their third away win of the season.