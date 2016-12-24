Saturday, December 24, 2016
New Palace boss Allardyce excited at attacking talent but shoring up defence a priority

By Richard Cawley -
Photo: Crystal Palace FC

Sam Allardyce has made tightening up at the back a key priority after being appointed Crystal Palace’s new manager.

The experienced boss has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with the Eagles.

And Allardyce takes control instantly for the Boxing Day trip to Watford.

When asked if he was looking forward to working with attacking talent like Christian Benteke and Wilfried Zaha, he replied: “I am, definitely. But I have also got an important job of stopping the goals going in he other end first, to be perfectly honest with you. And
I think attacking players when you’re in possession are fantastic – because this season the strengthening this season by the club and by Alan [Pardew] has brought a lot of flair to the team. That has brought quite a few more goals than perhaps they were looking like scoring last season.

“But the other side of it is when we are not in possession we need to stop conceding goals and make sure that those goals we score win us games now.

“It sounds simple, it is not that easy, but that is what we have got to try and turn around.

“I don’t like to put too much of a tag on what we will try and achieve. I think first and foremost it’s just to say lets stop losing. Lets start getting results and if that grows the confidence and draws turn ito wins we can turn it around and perhaps go on a run of
undefeated games rather than winning the odd one and losing again. That’s the objective. To try and find the basis of consistency that brings us some results, starting with Watford hopefully.”

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

