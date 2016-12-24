Neil Harris explains tactics which saw Millwall extend unbeaten record against Charlton

Neil Harris was left with a warm glow after seeing his Millwall selection pay off as they extended their unbeaten record against Charlton.

And the Lions chief was full of praise for Steve Morison and Ben Thompson – the former striking twice while the academy product was a commanding presence in the middle of the park.

“His first goal is a phenomenal finish,” said Harris. “When everyone watches it back they’ll realise how good it was. The ball is coming out of the sky and over his shoulder – to finish like that is top quality.

“I said we needed a Millwall performance. I picked a team I thought could give it to me, which could play on the front foot and pick up second balls.

“I went without width to get the second-ball regain and forward running. The players who aren’t always the most aggressive – Aiden O’Brien, Fred Onyedinma and Shaun Williams for example – were outstanding.

“I chose a back four to try and keep a clean sheet. Tony [Craig] and Shaun [Hutchinson] are not the most gifted of athletes but they are very good defenders.

“You know what you’re going to get with Thommo. What Shaun gives us with composure, organisations and skills, Thommo gives us the legs and energy. He relished the occasion. He played many under-21 games for me against Charlton and was always the best player on the pitch. I wouldn’t take the limelight off Steve but Ben and Shaun dominated in the middle of the park.”

Thompson welcomed the return of Morison, a talismanic presence for the Lions since relegation from the Championship.

“He’s a top, top man and a top player,” he said. “In everything he does he has that little extra. You can tell he has played at the top level.

“When that ball comes over then you’re usually thinking chest it down and then have a shot – not Steve. You knew he was going to volley it and put it in.”

Millwall are three points behind their total at the same stage of the 2015-16 season, when they went on to lose in the play-off final to Barnsley.

“That’s Millwall – we always start the season up and down,” said Thompson. “We’ve been like it for years. Now we have got a fully fit squad – that’s massive going into the business end of the season.

“After the game on Saturday where we lost 3-0, some words were said in the changing room. We knew we needed to change something and needed a big result against Charlton.”