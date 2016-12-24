Neil Harris: It was hard to break news to Millwall duo that they were dropping out

Neil Harris says it was tough to tell Joe Martin and Sid Nelson they were not part of his matchday 18 for Wednesday’s 3-1 derby win over Charlton.

The Lions chief had his strongest squad to choose from for the fixture against the Addicks.

“Joe and Sid missed out and that’s difficult to break to them,” he said. “I love them dearly. It was hard delivering the news.

“Gregg Wylde also wasn’t in the squad. I’ve got players that are desperate to get in.

“It is the first time this season I had a difficult decision about picking my bench. I wanted an attack-minded bench but it might be different for another game. To have a fully fit squad is a real pleasure.

“It is difficult – but I want to be in that position over Christmas and January onwards. I want to have these problems. I want people to perform to their best or know they are going to come out of the team.”