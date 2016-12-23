Charlton Athletic hand deal to midfielder compared to Arsenal legend Vieira

Charlton have handed a contract extension to Joe Aribo – with boss Karl Robinson likening him to a young Patrick Vieira.

The 20-year-old has broken into the first-team picture this season, earning game time in both the EFL Trophy and some League One minutes.

Robinson told the club’s official website: “Joe is like a young Patrick Vieira in some ways with his leggy range, quality and appetite to get around the pitch. From the moment I walked in the door, I was told about him. I’ve trusted him and when he started against MK Dons in the FA Cup I thought he was one of the best players on the pitch.

“It was important that we wrapped Joe’s contract up very quickly. I’m ecstatic about his future; Charlton have a rich history of developing young players and I’m sure that he’s got the ability to get to the top.”