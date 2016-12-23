Saturday, December 24, 2016
Blame game needs to be spread to players and staff after Alan...

Blame game needs to be spread to players and staff after Alan Pardew’s Crystal Palace sacking

By Richard Cawley -
Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew during the Premier League match at Selhurst Park, London.

Keith Millen says that Alan Pardew’s sacking is down to the failure of coaching staff and players alike – and they must all take some blame for Crystal Palace’s latest managerial changearound.

The Eagles are set to appoint Sam Allardyce, with the former England boss likely to be confirmed before the Boxing Day trip to Watford.

When asked about Pardew’s dismissal, assistant boss Millen said: “Initially this morning you had shock and disappointment when I spoke to the players. The chairman asked me last night to take training and I had a brief chat with them to explain the situation.

Keith Millen
Photo: Keith Gillard

“There was a lot of disappointment and sad faces. At the end of the day a manager has lost his job and it is a reflection on all of us – players and staff – that we have not had enough good results. Ultimately a manager pays the price.

“I tried ringing him [Pardew] yesterday. We exchanged text messages. You’ve seen his statement, he’s upset and disappointed but also proud of what we’ve done here. A lot of stuff around the club has been improved but unfortunately results haven’t been good enough.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

LEAVE A REPLY

© © Copyright 2016 - Capital Media Newspapers
Blame game needs to be spread to players and staff after Alan...