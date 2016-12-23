Blame game needs to be spread to players and staff after Alan Pardew’s Crystal Palace sacking

Keith Millen says that Alan Pardew’s sacking is down to the failure of coaching staff and players alike – and they must all take some blame for Crystal Palace’s latest managerial changearound.

The Eagles are set to appoint Sam Allardyce, with the former England boss likely to be confirmed before the Boxing Day trip to Watford.

When asked about Pardew’s dismissal, assistant boss Millen said: “Initially this morning you had shock and disappointment when I spoke to the players. The chairman asked me last night to take training and I had a brief chat with them to explain the situation.

“There was a lot of disappointment and sad faces. At the end of the day a manager has lost his job and it is a reflection on all of us – players and staff – that we have not had enough good results. Ultimately a manager pays the price.

“I tried ringing him [Pardew] yesterday. We exchanged text messages. You’ve seen his statement, he’s upset and disappointed but also proud of what we’ve done here. A lot of stuff around the club has been improved but unfortunately results haven’t been good enough.”