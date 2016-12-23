Crystal Palace caretaker boss: Allardyce will have a template for success

Crystal Palace assistant manager Keith Millen has spoken to the press ahead of the Boxing Day match at Watford – as Sam Allardyce continues talks about becoming the club’s new boss.

The former West Ham, Sunderland and Bolton Wanderers chief could be in charge by the time the game at Vicarage Road comes around.

But after Palace initially stated there would be a delay to their 1.30pm press conference, with that thought to be so they could confirm Allardyce’s arrival, it suddenly went ahead with Millen.

“The reason I’ve come in is because the club can’t confirm for definite who is coming in and didn’t want to keep you waiting all day,” said Millen. “I’m not party to that [how advanced talks are]. I wouldn’t be here if it was. I can’t confirm how far down the line the chairman is with negotiations.

“At the moment I’ve been told to prepare the team. I’ve been here before so many times. So in my head I’m now preparing for Watford, trying to pick a team that can win the game. Until I’m told differently that is how I have to prepare.”

When asked what qualities Allardyce would bring if he replaced Pardew, sacked yesterday afternoon, Millen said: “He is an experienced Premier League manager who has been successful. He knows the game and how to set teams up. He did a great job at Sunderland, keeping them up. If it is Sam you’ll get an experienced manager come in – we’ve lost one [Pardew] unfortunately. Sam has been there and done it.”