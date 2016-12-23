Millwall captain Tony Craig grateful that horror injury did not end his career

Tony Craig has looked into the abyss and seen a future without football.

That may be the reason Millwall get so much out of their skipper – he gives his all in every game.

He missed most of last season because of a knee injury which left a surgery scar from his calf to his thigh.

He’s got a fair few cuts and bruises around it – a visual reminder of his take-no-prisoners style of play.

But he might so easily not have been playing at this stage in his life.

And playing Charlton on Wednesday brought back memories of the time he feared his footballing days might be over.

He returned after five weeks – wearing a mask – having had his eye socket broken by a kick from Wycombe Wanderers player Gareth Ainsworth in November 2009.

His return was the famous 4-4 draw at The Valley that December, where Steve Morison scored three times – once in his own net; Nadjim Abdou was sent off and Charlton had three penalties.

“It was a big moment in my career,” he said. “There was a lot of trauma with that injury.

“It wasn’t said then, but you think at the time ‘Is this it?’

“I saw some doctors and surgeons who said it was not as bad as they first feared.

“But coming back for the 4-4 draw at Charlton was a big, big relief.

“I kept the whole thing to myself. It was certainly a worrying moment in my career at the time. It was the sort of serious injury other people had had and did not come back from.

“If it’s your eye, it is worrying.

“I don’t know what I would have done if I had not been in football – I would probably have been on the dole!

“I did not want to think about it at the time. I was still pretty young. It is an episode I do not want to go back to.

“The knee from last season has been fine. I have had no problems with it. Every day it gets stronger. I am 31 now and feeling really good and strong.

“People talk about your age. But it is just a number. Your ability is down to how you feel as a person. I train every day, day in, day out and do not miss any sessions.

“I am enjoying the extra responsibility of being the captain.

“There is a good young group here. I enjoy seeing them improve and get satisfaction when they ask me for advice. They ask the sort of questions I asked when I was that age.

“It is an honour and a privilege to give them any help I can.”

Craig’s daughter Scarlett, aged five, should ensure his Christmas is almost as lively as his club’s busy football schedule.

“She’s already having a great time,” he said. “I am a family man but I have to be careful in what I eat and drink. I will certainly enjoy the day but footballers have to look after themselves.

“We have a lot of games in a short space of time. Swindon have a big name as director of football in Tim Sherwood and he will be helping out the manager and fighting to get them ready.

“It will be a good game for us.

“Then there is another derby against Gillingham, which both sets of fans will be looking forward to.

“We are fortunate they are both home games. I have been in a position where away games mean you travel on Christmas Day evening. The fixtures have been kind to us this year. They will be even kinder if we can get the points on the board.”