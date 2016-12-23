Steve Morison has message for Millwall fans – support the young guns – and has answer to inconsistent form

Millwall need to score more goals – that’s Steve Morison’s assessment of their inconsistent form in December.

The Lions might have conceded 10 goals in their first five games this month, scoring nine.

But their joint top-scorer reckons wins would only have come if they had hit the net more.

And he says it with the steely determination of someone who wants to put it right.

“We have not scored enough,” he said, before Wednesday’s 3-1 win over Charlton. “We might have conceded some, but that doesn’t matter. If we don’t score, like against Shrewsbury and Scunthorpe in the last two games, we won’t win games.”

Morison made his return in the second half of last weekend’s 3-0 defeat in North Lincolnshire but had little to feed on.

“I said what I needed to say after Saturday,” he said. “People need to find it within themselves to be better – they need to invest in themselves.

“Talk is cheap. We talk too much sometimes. We need to do our talking on the pitch. We need to put the ball in the back of the net more – and stop it going in our net.

“Then all of a sudden, we will be the best thing in the world again. We will have our ups and downs but our consistency will improve.”

Morison has also asked fans to be more patient with the players – especially the young ones.

Sid Nelson was the subject of jeers from home fans during the Den reverse to Shrewsbury a couple of weeks ago.

Morison said: ”I was watching Arsenal recently and when they win a game, their fans believe they will win the league. When they lose, it’s ‘get the manager out’.

“It is quite funny. Millwall fans are like that – but it is fans in general. They are temperamental.

“As players, we have to take that with a pinch of salt. The lads have to play their game and let the crowd get upset.

“If we beat Charlton, it will be because we played the same way in other games – and then the next thing, everything is fine.

“I have said to the players – try not to get too high and do not get too low. Stay somewhere in the middle. It is something you learn. It is hard for the younger ones.

“I get frustrated with the fans, because they react. Our young players are not yet mentally strong.

“The crowd can dictate how they play. Some less experienced lads will do what the fans are shouting at them to do and that does not work. If the boys do things they should not do, things they are trained not to do, that causes a few problems.

“People might say our players should be mentally strong. But some are 18, 19 or 20 and they cannot deal with it.

“The players do need to man up and learn to deal with it. But all we can ask in the meantime, is a bit of help from the crowd when it is not going so well.”

Morison’s return came after a month out with a knee injury.

“I do not like being out,” he said. “It was a month when we played a lot of poor teams and scored a lot of goals and I had to miss out. But hopefully, now I am back, I am looking forward to games.

“I told the squad to carry on as normal. You can put yourself in a really strong position during the Christmas period. From our point of view, nothing changes about our routine.

“You eat the same, play the same. It is the same old routine.

“Yes, you get a few presents on Christmas Day. But then you have to crack on. It is part of the job. If you like football, you love playing games and we get to do that a lot.”

Next up is Swindon on Boxing Day at The Den.

“We want to win at home,” he said. “It needs to be a tough place to come. And there are a few games within a few days.

“Swindon are a bit up and down like us – Gillingham are the same. They are teams around us and ones we need to put to bed. If we can do well against them, it will be nice to go into the new year with a few home wins.”

Morison is enjoying having competition around him, with Harry Smith and Aiden O’Brien all getting in on the act, along with strike partner Lee Gregory.

“That’s a good thing,” he said. “It makes everyone raise their game a few per cent. It is good for the team, which is the most important thing. You need to have others to rely on when things are not going so well.

“If one person individually is not doing as well, someone is there to have their turn. It is good to have that pressure up front now.”