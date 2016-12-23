SLP analysis on Millwall 3 Charlton 1 – it never goes right for Addicks

It is a sign of the times at Charlton Athletic that even when the club does things with the best of intentions, the end result still comes back to bite them.

This fixture was supposed to have been played on October 8 but then Addicks boss Russell Slade opted for a postponement due to international call-ups for Josh Magennis, Ademola Lookman and Jordan Botaka.

The theory – a sound one – was that you didn’t want to travel to your South London rivals in a potentially pivotal match without some of your key performers.

But by the time the game did swing around over two months later, Charlton were in even less fine fettle in terms of selection options. No Jason Pearce, their outstanding centre-back after a serious groin injury. No Ricky Holmes, the winger most likely to quicken the pulse of both fans and opposing defenders. Add Chris Solly, Declan Rudd and Lee Novak to the crocked bunch and the Addicks were left with a seriously depleted punch.

Millwall have had their own troubles, but not to an extent where they have snowballed like the Addicks. It has tended to be a constant disruption rather than the treatment room being so crowded that planning permission goes in to extend the medical team’s quarters.

We all know the stats about it being 20-plus years since Charlton last won a fixture against the Lions. The team line-ups before kick-off hardly imbued hope that things were about to change.

Millwall were at full strength. Steve Morison, who remains central to any success they will have in moving into the play-off places, started for the first time since injuring his knee on November 4. At the back, boss Neil Harris was able to pair Byron Webster with Shaun Hutchinson, arguably the central defensive pairing he envisioned going with at the start of the campaign. About the only areas where you could debate if it was his strongest starting 11 was in both full-back areas, Tony Craig and Shaun Cummings earning the nod ahead of Joe Martin and Mahlon Romeo.

Charlton had no such luxuries. No longer a concern of Slade, who was appointed Coventry City boss earlier in the afternoon. Proof that once bitten going into a club split asunder by supporter unrest, not twice shy.

Successor Karl Robinson bemoaned the injury setbacks, and there is a genuine gripe that the Addicks are unable to turn their full weaponry on League One rivals.

Pearce would not have allowed them to be so soft-centred at The Den. Patrick Bauer and Jorge Teixeira – the latter firmly sidelined by Slade – were malleable prey for the wily Morison and Lee Gregory.

Fredrik Ulvestad was not fit enough to start in midfield, depriving Robinson of another key cog. Ben Thompson, as so often has been the case this season, was a relentless nuisance to the visitors.

Robinson needs a result – and quick. Charlton are six without a win in all competitions and any hopes of a play-off push in League One, their sole focus between now and the end of April, are hanging by a thread.

The Liverpudlian spoke at length to the press about how the job had lost none of its lustre despite a downturn in results. But you have to wonder if privately he regrets getting hitched with the Addicks so quickly after his long-term relationship at Milton Keynes ended.

With Charlton owner Roland Duchatelet there isn’t a honeymoon period. It tends to go straight to the marriage counselling stage and then deteriorate from there.

For Millwall, the win was exactly the tonic needed ahead of a busy festive period. It moved them up to 10th in the table and within sight of the top six. For the Addicks, it was the nightmare before Christmas. They have sizeable ground to make up and Robinson needs to have a highly effective January transfer window if they are to be the club – and there is always one – that comes from deep in the pack to make a surge.

No-one walking away from the Den in midweek, especially the 2,136 in the away end, will be expecting that to be Charlton.

Even with a fully-fit squad, it was clear that the summer surgery had not been deep or comprehensive enough.

Millwall certainly possess the firepower to once again come strong when it matters. Morison has eight goals in the league in 16 starts – the same total as Aiden O’Brien. Gregory is on seven.

Up until the 40th minute, there had been a lack of chances even if the Lions had edged proceedings that had all the hallmarks of a derby – fast-paced football which had plenty of inaccurate passing.

Yet it was Millwall who always looked more likely to get their noses in front. Morison volleyed a good chance wide of the right post after being picked out by Gregory and the latter’s pass was just behind O’Brien in another threatening move.

The front play of the Lions had that extra bit of sharpness. Morison’s time on the sidelines had not taken the edge off his own game, one superb turn wrong-footed Bauer and his pass into Gregory – looking to race through – was illegally halted by Teixeira as the Portuguese collected the only caution of the night.

The first goal was scrappy. Adam Chicksen did not do enough to close Cummings down and his cross was forced home by O’Brien – Morison also in attendance – with Ezri Konsa and Patrick Bauer bullied out of it. Dillon Phillips, who opted to stay on his line, could only claw the air as the ball hit the back of the net.

The second goal – just three minutes later – was woeful defending. Shaun Williams picked out Morison with a diagonal pass and the Millwall vice-captain volleyed home first time.

Leaving such an obvious threat in space was always going to be punished.

Charlton were out early for the second half and almost instantly halved the deficit. Magennis slipped the ball to the largely ineffectual Lookman, the England under-20 international setting up Nicky Ajose to finish beyond Jordan Archer.

But the Addicks ran out of steam – quickly.

And it was left to Morison to wrap up the three points. Once again the 33-year-old showed composure as he took one touch on Fred Onyedinma’s pass before slotting beyond the dive of Phillips.

“You’ll never beat Millwall,” sang the home support. It certainly is the itch that Charlton have been unable to scratch.

To put it into context, the Addicks have beaten Liverpool 19 times in 59 meetings. It is just 11 wins and 35 defeats in 71 fixtures.

Charlton will be glad to see the back on 2016. It’s been anything but vintage. Only, why will the next 12 months be any better?

The return with Millwall comes around quickly – January 14. Those with red-and-white allegiance could be forgiven for choosing something else to do on that day.

Millwall (4-4-2): Archer 6, Cummings 7, Webster 6, Hutchinson 6, Craig 7, Onyedinma 7 (Butcher 90), Williams 7, Thompson 8, O’Brien 7 (Worrall 88), Morison 8, Gregory 7 (Ferguson 74). Not used: King, Romeo, Abdou, Smith.

Charlton (4-4-1-1): Phillips 5, Konsa 5, Bauer 4, Teixeira 4, Fox 5, Ajose 5, Jackson 5 (Ahearne-Grant 86), Crofts 5, Chicksen 5 (Botaka 70, 6), Lookman 5, Magennis 5. Not used: Mitov, Foley, Johnson, Ulvestad, Aribo.