Body of Barry Smart who has been missing for 15 months found in wood

Following extensive searches of woodland, the body of an 85-year-old who has been missing for more than a year has been found. Mr Smart, was last seen by his family at his home in Abbey Wood at around 7.30pm on 22 September 2015 and was reported missing to police the following day.

Police have now confirmed that his body has been recovered in Bostall Wood in Abbey Wood. Officers were called on Saturday, 3 December just after 6.45pm to reports of suspected human bones found by a dog walker in the woodlands.

Further searches were carried out in the area and on Tuesday December 13 at around 1.20pm Mr Smart was recovered. A special post-mortem examination held at Greenwich on Monday December 19 confirmed, via dental records, that the remains are those of Mr Smart. The cause of death is undetermined at this time, however there are no suspicious circumstances.

Detective Sergeant Lisa Butler, from Greenwich Police said: “Extensive enquiries were ongoing into Mr Smart’s disappearance until the point his remains were sadly found. Several public appeals had been made both by police and his family and a £10,000 reward offered to help find him.

“Mr Smart’s family have been kept fully updated throughout and our thoughts remain with them.”

