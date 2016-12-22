Sam Allardyce the frontrunner to replace sacked Alan Pardew at Crystal Palace

Sam Allardyce is the red-hot frontrunner to become Crystal Palace’s new manager – after they parted company with Alan Pardew this afternoon.

The former Bolton, Newcastle, Sunderland and West Ham boss is thought to have impressed the club’s American ownership, with his camp in contact during recent months.

Allardyce, 62, is waiting for a return to football after an ultra short stint as England manager was ended by a Daily Telegraph undercover filming operation.

But Big Sam has been in the frame from the off if – or rather when – Pardew’s time at Palace was brought to an end.

The Eagles were on the brink of pulling the trigger if their former midfielder lost to Southampton at the start of December but the South London club eventually ran out 3-0 winners.

But it only served to prolong the process as Palace followed up with defensive and uninspiring defeats to Manchester United and Chelsea.

The talk again ahead of the Boxing Day trip to Watford was that Pardew was again facing a crunch fixture. But instead the Eagles have moved ahead of that to make a change, perhaps due to Allardyce growing impatient at the delay and with other jobs mooted in the marketplace.

Allardyce’s football is more of a nod back to the more functional but highly-organised structure that brought success under Tony Pulis. Pardew’s gung-ho approach saw Palace lose 5-4 at Swansea, draw 3-3 at Hull and lost 3-2 at Burnley – all matches that were thrown away in the closing stages from stages where they would have taken at least a point.

The calendar year for Palace in the Premier League was nothing short of a disaster. They went from sitting in a position to challenge for European football to freefalling away, only a run to the FA Cup final arguably giving Pardew another crack this season.

But despite major investment – albeit in a manner which did not leave Palace balanced enough as a squad – the woeful form did not alleviate. They have lost eight of their last 10 Premier League matches, taking just four points.