Alan Pardew “sad” at Crystal Palace reign ending

Alan Pardew has issued his own statement after his dismissal from Crystal Palace.

The Eagles confirmed this afternoon that they had asked their former midfielder to step down.

Sam Allardyce is expected to take charge.

Pardew said: ”I would just like to take the opportunity to thank everybody at Crystal Palace for their fantastic support. In particular a big thanks to the players who gave me absolutely everything and Steve Parish and his board.

“Personally I have a lot of good feelings for this football club and am sad that my time there has ended.

“I feel that I have a special bond with the club and hope that hasn’t been affected, I wish everybody associated with the club the best of luck in the future including of course the fans who have been magnificent.”