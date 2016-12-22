Crystal Palace statement on sacking Alan Pardew

Crystal Palace have released a statement after sacking Alan Pardew.

The Eagles manager has endured a miserable 2016 – reaching the FA Cup final aside – and the South London club are just above the Premier League bottom three.

A club statement said: “Crystal Palace F.C. have today asked Alan Pardew to step down as manager of the club.

“Chairman Steve Parish said: “I would like to put on record our sincere gratitude for the tremendous service Alan has given us, both in his time here as manager and previously as a player. Following a fantastic second half of 2014/15, the 2015/16 season culminated in only narrowly missing out on winning the FA cup as well as securing our premier league place for a record breaking fourth time. During his tenure Alan’s hard work and dedication were without question, he has improved so many areas of the club and we wish him the very best for the future.

“With games now coming thick and fast over the holiday period the Club are hoping to put someone in place as quickly as possible but have nothing to say about a replacement at this time.