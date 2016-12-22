Crystal Palace skipper Scott Dann still convinced that Eagles can climb away from trouble

Crystal Palace skipper Scott Dann reckons the spirit and togetherness shown by the squad in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to runaway Premier League leaders Chelsea is evidence the struggling South Londoners can climb away from the dropzone.

The Eagles head to Watford on Boxing Day looking to deliver a knockout blow on the road for the first time since September 24 – a dramatic late 3-2 turnaround victory at Sunderland.

Since then Palace, usually accomplished on their travels, have taken just two points from a possible 15.

They conceded costly late goals to see Burnley and Swansea both walk away with maximum points. Even Hull City found a leveller in a 3-3 draw – a major setback when tough fixtures against Manchester United and Chelsea followed in SE25.

But although Palace failed to edge on their 15-point total against two of the top-flight heavyweights, Dann was pleased to see Alan Pardew’s side go toe to toe with Antonio Conte’s pacesetters, who had to graft before Diego Costa’s header secured an 11th straight Premier League win.

“We definitely did more than match them,” said the central defender. “We deserved something out of the game. There were a lot more positives than in recent weeks – hopefully we can take that kind of performance into the Watford game.”

Despite a 10th reverse of a troubling campaign – and rarely looking like troubling the west London club – Dann is adamant that it was the type of display which will pull Palace away from what will become an increasingly desperate battle at the wrong end of the table.

“That’s the standard of performance that we need every week,” he said. “Let’s make no bones about it, the position we are in the league… we still have over halfway to go but we need some points. When you find yourself in a not-so-good position, and on a bad run the pressure builds. But we are more than capable of dealing with that and if we keep performing like we did last weekend, hopefully it will turn round.”

The big central defender did not duck the issue when asked to elaborate on the goal that decided the game, Diego Costa getting airborne to head in Cesar Azpilicueta’s exquisite lobbed pass while Dann, up against the Spaniard, was unable to get off the ground.

“I watched it again and it’s right on the back of myself,” said Dann. “I could have been in a much better position. He’s standing right on the back of me, he’s gone up early and it’s probably a bit too far for me to stretch and get to.”

The captain has tried to reassure fans that heads have not dropped in the Palace dressing room despite fragile confidence being dented by back-to-back defeats.

“The one thing in that dressing room is obviously the results aren’t great and maybe some of the performances haven’t been as good as we’d have liked but the togetherness and the spirit is still there – if you watched the Chelsea game you can see that.”

With defensive frailty and Crystal Palace’s inability to see out games to the whistle coming under increasing scrutiny of late, goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey is insistent the players in front of him are tightening up and becoming more miserly.

Manager Alan Pardew has spoken of the need to cut out individual errors which have been afflicting the team since the helter-skelter 4-2 loss to Liverpool at the end of October – but last week saw Palace ship goals twice near the half-time and full-time whistles, with more questions being asked about the back line.

Hennessey, restored to the starting 11 after Steve Mandanda’s injury, has a unique vantage point to assess the Palace backline.

He insisted there is cause for optimism despite the Eagles shipping the decisive goal against Chelsea just as the reprieve of half-time beckoned.

Hennessey said: “The boys are getting better at the back and we’ll improve a lot more with time.”

The keeper has been in impressive form for Wales despite being benched since Mandanda was given his chance at Palace early in the campaign. He was called upon to stop a low effort from N’Golo Kante midway through the second half against Chelsea and then improved on that by diving full length to push away a rising drive from Marcos Alonso.

“It was the same against Man United where I made some saves and stuff and I’m walking off the pitch and I’m not getting any points from it or anything,” added Hennessey. “But, for myself, I’ve just got to keep doing what I’m doing – making saves – and hopefully we can try and get some clean sheets.”

That is very much a moot point for a Palace side which has only posted one shutout in 22 Premier League matches. Hennessey refused to be too critical of the performance against a team in red-hot form.

“They are the leaders,” said the Palace shot-stopper “They are not a team that are going to just come here and sit back and let us punish them. They’ve come here and punished us – that’s why they are the leaders.

“They are playing really well, have some top goalscorers and look solid at the back but we played really, really well. We were just unlucky we didn’t go away with anything.”