Charlton loan duo head into Dulwich Hamlet – but boss Ross seeking more long-term arrivals

Dulwich Hamlet boss Gavin Rose is still seeking to add more players into his squad despite a double loan swoop for Charlton youngsters Chris Millar and Louis-Michel Yamfam.

The Champion Hill outfit had already completed the permanent signing of Dumebi Dumaka from Maidstone United.

But Hamlet – who go to Grays Athletic on December 27 – are ravaged by injuries which limits them to just 16 fit players. But they have still lost just one of their last 12 fixtures in all competitions.

Rose is remaining coy on which areas he intends to strengthen, but added that he is seeking to bring in players who will commit to the club for the “long-term”.

“We are quite short at the moment,” he said. “We don’t want stop gaps. We want to get people who want to stay. We are going to try and get people in who will strengthen us for the long-term rather than just the short term.

“Unfortunately DD (Dumaka) is out injured with a thigh strain. When he comes back it will be good for the team, as he offers us a lot up front and he’s a physical presence and a goalscorer.

“We have a couple of promising boys from our academy who we can add to our bench and see how they go from there, but there are a few key areas where we might need more experience.”

A fifth-minute strike from winger Nyren Clunis secured a 1-0 Ryman Premier Division win over Kingstonian on Monday night.

A clash between Dulwich right-back Sanchez Ming and K’s Sean Bonnett -Johnson saw both sent off in stoppage time.

“It’s quite disappointing,” said Rose. “It was clearly a bad tackle from their guy, but also a bad reaction from Sanchez. He will be fined because we need all our bodies out there.”

Dulwich are fourth in the table but both Leiston and Tonbridge Angels, sitting directly below, have a number of matches in hand.

“The game against Gray’s will be a tough one,” said Rose. “They have a bad pitch, so we are going to have to adjust to that. If we can go there and be professional we have a good chance.”

Danny Bassett netted twice for Tooting & Mitcham as they eased into the next round of the London Senior Cup with a 4-0 win over Erith & Belvedere.

Marcel Barrington and Taurean Roberts were also on the scoresheet for the Terrors. Left-back Fabio Nunes was carried off with an injury.