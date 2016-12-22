Dons tick off another target as only one hurdle not cleared in challenges set by boss Ardley

AFC Wimbledon have ticked off another mini-target in their first League One campaign – after hitting the 30-point mark before the turn of the year.

Dons boss Neal Ardley had a number of hurdles he wanted cleared going into 2017 and only one of those – the EFL Trophy – has not been delivered.

Far more profitable for the club would be beating Sutton United in the third round of the FA Cup to line up a clash against the big boys.

And Wimbledon are on 32 points after Saturday’s 4-0 victory over Port Vale, with the Boxing Day match at Southend United the halfway stage of the campaign.

“The 30 points is always the benchmark,” said Ardley. “Last season we had to have a miraculous 45-point haul to make the play-offs.

“If you can get in or around the 35 points then 70 points is near for the play-offs. But we need to now start towards 52-53 points and work our way up. But we’re certainly chipping away at that total.”