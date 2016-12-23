In-form Dons attacker reveals which Arsenal and Manchester United legends are role models

Dominic Poleon has revealed an illustrious list of role models as his first season at AFC Wimbledon goes from strength to strength.

The 23-year-old opened the scoring in last weekend’s 4-0 thrashing of Port Vale – his 12th goal of the campaign.

It is easily Poleon’s best season in terms of hitting the back of the net and there is still the Boxing Day trip to Southend United and lengthier journey to Bristol Rovers on New Year’s Eve to come before we even start 2017.

And when the in-form Dons attacker talks about influences on his career, they don’t come any bigger in terms of Premier League stars.

Poleon said: “I liken myself to Jermain Defoe. I’m a bit bigger – but I’m a fox-in-the-box finisher.’

“Thierry Henry was the guy I watched growing up. He was ridiculous.’

However, Ryan Giggs has had perhaps the biggest influence on Poleon’s recent improvements, which have helped him become Wimbledon’s top-scorer in all competitions this season, He has followed the Manchester United legend in taking up a particular discipline.

“Yoga helps me stretch and get my body right,” he said. “Training is hard and it helps me recover in the right way and get my body in the best possible shape. Giggs did it and played until he was 40.”

Poleon featured alongside players with Premier League experience during his 37 appearances for Leeds United from 2012-14.

“In the first-team I played with Ross McCormack, Michael Brown and El-Hadji Diouf,” he said.

However, Poleon is keen to put the record straight on one story linking him with one of the capital’s leading clubs.

He said: “There is this mystical rumour – and I don’t know where it came from – but I never actually signed for Chelsea. As a young boy I was on trial there for a long time, but I was officially signed at Southend with their under-15s and then I signed my scholarship after two years at Leeds.’

The striker left Leeds in 2014 to move to Oldham Athletic, where he scored 11 goals in 68 appearances over two seasons. It is at Wimbledon that he is finally starting to fulfil his potential.

Poleon said: ‘I’m playing the best football of my career. This is the most goals I’ve ever scored. You half think ‘well done’ and half ‘forget about that now and see where you can really go’. Hopefully I can keep chipping away and see what tally I can get to at the end of the season.

“I have to believe in my ability. I’ve always known I can score goals and for whatever reason in the past it’s not come to fruition. It’s happened here, I’m coming good now. I’ve just got to not rest on my highs and continue it.”

Wimbledon go into Christmas as the highest-placed of the three South London clubs in League One. Not a bad achievement when you consider that Millwall and Charlton were both picked out by the bookies as strong favourites for automatic promotion.

Instead it is the Dons – fresh from winning the League Two play-offs at Wembley in May – who are in touching distance of the top six.

One key factor has been the damage capable of being inflicted by their frontline options.

Lyle Taylor has nine goals but it is Tom Elliott – on the same haul – who is picked out by Poleon.

“He’s a big guy, I’m a little guy and we know our strengths and play to them,” he said. “I think when we’re both at it, it’s hard for teams to play against us. I’m noticing now that teams are trying to suss us out and nullify us, so we have to keep improving our games, get the best out of each other and put performances in like we did against Port Vale.”