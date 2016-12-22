Surrey sign Australian T20 powerhouse Finch for 2017 campaign

Surrey CCC have re-signed Australian opening batsman Aaron Finch for the NatWest T20 Blast in 2017.

He will join up with the club at the start of the 2017 NatWest T20 Blast and be available for the entire competition, also providing cover for Kumar Sangakkara in first-class cricket when the Sri Lankan once again goes to play in the Caribbean Premier League.

The Australian international is returning for his second straight year at the club after a successful period last year that saw him score 259 runs in six T20 games as well as averaging 48.66 across six first-class innings, including one at the Guildford Festival that memorably saw him hit his first ball for the club in any form of cricket out of the ground for six.

Surrey CCC director of cricket Alec Stewart said: “We are very pleased to welcome Finchy back to the Kia Oval after his positive impact on and off the field last season.

“He remains one of the most destructive batsman in world cricket and I’m sure our members and supporters will enjoy watching him again.”

Today Finch started his latest season in the Australian Big Bash League for the Melbourne Renegades, hitting 63 from 37 balls including four sixes and three boundaries and captaining his side to a 48 run victory.