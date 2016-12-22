Millwall midfielder Thompson: Charlton derby win was for my late brother

Ben Thompson has revealed how Millwall’s derby win over Charlton was an extra special way to mark the second anniversary of his brother’s death.

Lions striker Steve Morison lifted his shirt to reveal a message “This one’s for you Jack” after his two goals in a 3-1 victory against the Addicks.

Thompson said: “To beat them like that is unbelievable, especially after my week. Yesterday [Tuesday] was two years since my brother died. He used to come and watch me all the time.

“For Moro to lift up his shirt and say ‘that’s for you Jack’ is the best feeling ever.

“If he was to watch me and I didn’t put in 100 per cent I’d come home and he’d tell me straight. He was a massive Millwall fan – he sat in the East upper – and came to every game. Everything I do is for him.”

Thompson has been one of the Lions’ key men this season, building on his breakthrough campaign last time around.

“I go out every week and do what I do – smash people, pass the ball and occasionally shoot.”