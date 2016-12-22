An estate’s residents will come together this evening to remember a murdered teenager and look forward with hope.

Jennifer Beckford and mothers on the Henry Prince Estate are staging a community event on Henry Prince Estate, Earlsfield, two years after the death of her boy, Nick, 25.

The father-of-one and former pupil of Ernest Bevin School, Tooting, and South Thames College, Wandsworth, was stabbed on August 13, 2014, on the same estate where London mayor Sadiq Khan was brought up.

The free event at the Henry Prince Club Room today from 4-10pm features DJs, music and entertainment, and families on the estate will bring their produce to share with other residents.

Nick was stabbed by Simeon Scott-Wasey, 25, who has a long criminal record, mostly for robbery, and had undergone years of treatment for mental illness.

The killer pulled up in a taxi, stormed over with a knife and stabbed Mr Stewart, 25, to death. The court heard he had stopped taking medication for schizophrenia three months before the killing.

The Nicholas Stuart Project, which Jennifer created, has already staged a summer talent show and football tournament, visited estates and shopping centres to ask about how to overcome barriers to their getting jobs. Its volunteers have devised a “Four Easy Steps to Employment Opportunities” programme, for clients, especially in the 16-24 age group, lacking social skills, motivation and self confidence, to find jobs.

For details, call 07943071681 and 07828814606.