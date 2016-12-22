Charlton boss Karl Robinson reveals first priority after Millwall setback

Karl Robinson has admitted his first priority is to ease Charlton’s mounting injury problems.

The Addicks boss was without a host of senior players for Wednesday’s 3-1 defeat to Millwall.

And Robinson bemoaned his lack of options for the South London derby.

“Declan Rudd, Jason Pearce and Chris Solly – three of my back five – aren’t here,” he said. “That’s not something I’ve just pulled from the sky, that’s a fact.

“Our most effective forward player – Ade [Lookman] – is getting slogged. He looks knackered, the poor boy. We’ve got the likes of Ricky Holmes still injured and Lee Novak with his knee now.

“Clubs in League One can’t cope with the demands of that many injuries, that’s the top and bottom of some of our fragile performances.

“Josh Magennis has not had a break after playing internationally in the summer, but how can we freshen it up? I’ve had to play a left-back on the left wing. That can’t be right, can it? I thought Chicks [Adam Chicksen] did very well, but he’s still a left-back.

“I feel sorry for my medical team. Dec did his when he slipped at the training ground. Jason jumped for a header after 2-0 seconds and ripped his groin off his bone. Sols has a knee problem which has been lingering a little bit. Lee did his in the warm-up at Milton Keynes. I believe Ricky’s was a horrendous tackle. It’s not like we have medical problems – five hamstrings, four groins or three thights and you can say ‘this is not right’.

“Freddie [Ulvestad] has had a slight injury problem.

“We don’t have magic powers to say ‘you are now fit and are going to play this way’.”

Robinson was due to sit down individually with his squad yesterday to soul-search what is required to kickstart their campaign.

“It takes a lot of grit and determination to make people proud of what you’re trying to achieve – right now not too many people would be proud of what they’re seeing, because it’s not good enough for this football club.

“Sometimes people need to understand what it takes to be a footballer at this football club. We just have to be better. If people can’t accept that then I’m not the man for them to play for.

“I’ll ask them what is wrong, what needs to improve and what they think of their performances over the last two games. I want the truth. It’s something we have to get right for obvious reasons. We can’t keep going on as we are.

“We have to have no grey areas. Being totally honest, I think there is a lot of grey areas. What’s going on here and here? Lets iron it out and be straight. Tell me. If I can put it right then I’ll put it right. If I can’t then we’ll deal with it.

“It’s not all bad. It might be a bit of positivity towards them – building them back up. Don’t see the meetings as a negative. When you see these things it is ‘yeah, he’s going to have a right go at them’.

“I’m quite straight. I hope my players appreciate that I tell them the truth. A few of them, you can imagine what they have been told in the dressing room. It stays there. I’ve not hung any of them out to dry.

“I’ll back them to the hilt but internally we have to improve in so many aspects of the football club. The first one is getting people fit.”

“I came in on my own, which is a bit different, because I believe we have the support staff here to be successful. But once Richie became available over the last 24 hours, I wanted to act to get him here.

“He’s a football person, he knows the league and has worked with a few of our players before. He jumped at the opportunity to join us.”