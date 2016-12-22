Play exploring the War on Terror to receive premiere at the Tristan Bates Theatre

Following the success in January of Old Sole’s production of Homestead at the Tristan Bates Theatre in Covent Garden, the company will return to the venue in the New Year to stage the professional premiere of Glockenspiel.

The play explores the War on Terror in Iraq and Afghanistan from the perspective of the home front: the alliances formed by those left behind and the sense of betrayal and rage that undermines trust, support and hope. While tackling issues of race, class and sex, the play also celebrates the humour and spirit of ordinary people trapped in an extraordinary situation.

Far from the war waging overseas, a small American town is rocked by the deaths of three soldiers. As we meet the relatives we discover none of the dead were killed on active duty; the conspiracy behind each inglorious death preventing families from coming to terms with their loss.

Written and directed by the critically acclaimed Steven Dykes, Glockenspiel explores the lives of those left behind on the home front, celebrating the humour and spirit of ordinary people trapped in an extraordinary situation.

With the current political climate of the United States of America, this production places itself within the prevalent themes of duty, loyalty and patriotism.

Old Sole’s production of Glockenspiel will run from the 4th to 14th of January 2017.