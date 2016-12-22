Karl Robinson: I’m in the dark over Charlton owner’s comments – I don’t have time to read the press

Karl Robinson insisted that he will just concentrate on his job when asked about Roland Duchatelet’s recent comments where he referred to protesting Charlton fans as “dumb.”

The controversial Addicks owner had also claimed that former manager Chris Powell was “dumb” when speaking to a Belgian TV station about the former England international’s departure from the club in 2014 and subsequently released emails he had sent to Powell when he first took over the South London outfit.

Robinson, who was asked whether Duchatelet’s comments would make it harder for the club to get fans back onside, said he didn’t have time to concentrate on the owner’s comments.

“I don’t know who he said it to or what was said,” said Robinson.

“When you’ve got as many injuries as I’ve got, when you’ve got so much going on, I haven’t got any time to read it. Someone said to me yesterday that something got said.

“We’ll be having a chat shortly and hopefully I’ll be trying to take this football club forward in the right direction. It’s not about a quick fix here. A quick fix is an immediate failure for me. I don’t see any signs of improvement at the moment.

“That will only come in time. I don’t even know what his comments were. Sometimes you’re best to plead the fifth and immerse yourself in your job.”