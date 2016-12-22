Charlton boss orders players in for individual meetings after Millwall derby defeat

Charlton boss Karl Robinson revealed he was going to haul his players in for individual meetings following their 3-1 derby defeat at Millwall.

Quick-fire goals towards the end of the first half from Aiden O’Brien and Steve Morison had the hosts in control at the break.

Nicky Ajose pulled one back early in the second period for the lacklustre Addicks after Ademola Lookman had laid it on a plate for him, but Morison’s second just 11 minutes later restored Millwall’s two-goal advantage.

Robinson said that he had decided during the game that he was going to call his players in for meetings on Thursday morning.

“Right now people will not be proud of what they’ve seen, it’s not good enough for our football club,” said the new Charlton manager, who is yet to register a win after five games in charge.

“Every single one of them is going to see me tomorrow for a meeting.”

“The truth,” is how Robinson described what will be talked about during these chats.

“What I think. Some of it is good, but sometimes people need to understand what it takes to be a footballer at this football club. I will always back them. But, internally, we have to improve in so many aspects of the football club.”

The two goals before the interval both resulted following poor Addicks defending, particularly the second where Morison found himself in an acre of space within the Charlton box.

Robinson felt these two moments changed the tide of the encounter for his injury plagued side.

“We were the best team for the first 40 minutes,” said the former Milton Keynes manager.

“Typical derby game. No one gave an inch. The first goal came from a hopeful ball into the box. Our defending for the second goal was atrocious.

“I said they’re lucky that we only have so many players fit and they’ve got 10 days until January. We haven’t been outplayed here today, when their chances came along they took them. We looked fragile in certain aspects of our game.

“If you go and watch your team play and you lose 4 or 5 of your starting 11, you know it’s not good. That’s not been my mentality, I’ve not used that with our local press. I’ve been quite positive and forward thinking. But these are the cold facts of where we’re at, at the moment.”