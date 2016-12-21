Lions boss Neil Harris: We have habit of surging in second half of season

Neil Harris is hoping that Millwall can once again produce a surge in the second half of the season – as the Lions set up their Christmas programme with a 3-1 win over Charlton.

Steve Morison struck twice for the home side with Aiden O’Brien also on the scoresheet.

“They were fantastic finishes from the old boy up front,” said Harris. “The fact is we’re on the same points tally today as at the same stage of last season – that gives us belief.

“We are notorious at Millwall for being an excellent second half of the season team. Why? I don’t know. We don’t take it for granted that it will happen this year. We have to make it happen. But it gives us momentum, confidence and belief. It puts belief back into the fanbase, who I thought were brilliant tonight.

“It wasn’t just Steve. He was outstanding but so was Lee [Gregory]. For the first time this season I’ve had a fully fit squad.

“I left Sid [Nelson] and Joe [Martin] out of the squad – I spent a lot of time deliberating, not just on the subs. You saw a competitive performance. It showed the players’ hunger and desire to play for the club and keep the shirt.”