Steve Morison punishes slack Charlton as problems grow for Robinson – Millwall extend record in derby clash

Steve Morison scored twice as Millwall kept up their dominant record over Charlton Athletic with a 3-1 victory at The Den.

It is over 20 years since the Addicks last tasted success against their South London rivals and they never looked likely to change that statistic after a hugely damaging end to the first half in which Aiden O’Brien and Morison scored within the space of three minutes.

Nicky Ajose’s finish early in the second half gave hope that Charlton could mount a fightback in front of over 2,000 travelling fans.

But Morison killed that off on the hour as he cooly converted his 11th goal of the campaign. How Millwall have missed his ruthless efficiency in front of goal.

For Charlton boss Karl Robinson, the problems grow. Yet to win a match since taking charge at the start of this month and with an injury list that is growing – not abating – the last thing he needed was defeat to a Lions side who cruised comfortable through the closing stages.

It was typical derby fare for nearly the entire first half – possession switching in a heartbeat and more sweat and toil than real quality.

And Millwall were hardly good value for a two-goal lead at the break, but took their chances when they came.

The first was on 40 minutes. Shaun Cummings swung in a cross which Aiden O’Brien and Morison both went for – the former getting his head on the ball and powering it across the line. The question is whether Dillon Phillips could have done more to claim it.

If Charlton were bullied for the first, then the second was a dereliction of marking duties.

Quite what possessed them to leave Morison unmarked in the penalty area is unclear – perhaps not expecting a diagonal pass of quality from Shaun Williams. The Lions vice-captain clinically slammed his volley home to have the hosts in the driving seat.

Charlton were a huge disappointment in the final third. Ademola Lookman, lost in a more central role, spanked two efforts comfortably off target as well as a shot which was straight at an untroubled Jordan Archer.

Millwall could have had an early chance when Patrick Bauer slipped as Morison flicked the ball on to Gregory, but his pass to O’Brien was behind the onrushing attacker.

Jorge Teixeira picked up a yellow card as another piece of quality from Morison caused problems. His turn sold Bauer and he slipped in the charging Gregory, only for the Portuguese centre-back to illegally halt his progress. It was a good booking to take as the Lions number nine had almost an unhindered path towards goal.

Ajose cut the deficit in the 49th minute. Josh Magennis found Lookman on the left and he squared for the summer signing from Swindon to convert past Archer.

But Charlton quickly ran out of steam.

Morison was clinical to tuck away inside the box from Onyedinma’s short pass.

Onyedinma should have squared to Morison shortly afterwards but instead the danger was snuffed out by Phillips.

In truth, it didn’t really matter. The game was in Millwall’s grip – and they never really looked like letting it go.