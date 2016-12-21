Thursday, December 22, 2016
Millwall v Charlton team line-ups: Lions almost at full-strength as Ulvestad fails to start for Charlton

By Richard Cawley -
Shaun Hutchinson in action for Millwall at Scunthorpe Photo: Brian Tonks

Millwall have named a strong side for tonight’s South London derby against Charlton – arguably boasting the most options they have had since the start of the campaign.

Steve Morison and Lee Gregory are paired in attack while Shaun Hutchinson and Byron Webster, surely the centre-back pairing of choice for Neil Harris if the former had not been beset by hamstring injuries, are paired in the middle of the backline.

Mahlon Romeo is dropped to the bench with Shaun Cummings in from the start at right-back.

Charlton have a number of their heavy-hitters missing, and on-loan Burnley man Fredrik Ulvestad is only on the bench – with experienced duo Johnnie Jackson and Andrew Crofts tasked with winning the battle in the middle of the park.

Fredrik Ulvestad, Charlton Athletic

Ricky Holmes, Declan Rudd, Jason Pearce, Chris Solly and Lee Novak are all out of the clash.

Millwall: Archer, Cummings, Hutchinson, Webster, Craig, Onyedinma, Williams, Thompson, O’Brien, Morison, Gregory. Subs: King, Worrall, Romeo, Butcher, Ferguson, Abdou, Smith.

Charlton: Phillips, Konsa, Bauer, Teixeira, Fox, Lookman, Crofts, Jackson, Chicksen, Ajose, Magennis. Subs: Mitov, Foley, Johnson, Botaka, Ulvestad, Ahearne-Grant, Aribo.

