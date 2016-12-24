Song to say don’t create Christmas fatbergs and smelly blocked sewers

SEWER workers have taken to song in a bid to tell people people not to create gruesome fatbergs by pouring fact from their Christmas bird into the drains.

The Jingle Bells, Stop Fatberg on Its Way song and video aims to encourage people not to put fat down the drain or flush wet wipes down the loo. Fat blocks drains and can come together with wet wipes, which do not break down because they are made of plastic, in sewers to form “fatbergs”

The song recorded in the capital’s historic Fleet sewer near Kings Cross aims to flag up that last Christmas Thames Water engineers were called out to tackle around 1,000 sewer blockages – which cost company £1m every month to clear. On average eight times an hour a customer suffers a blockage caused by items being flushed away or put the down which shouldn’t be

Thames Water also recorded the single to wish all 15 million of its customers a happy Christmas.

Sewer manager Will Randall, who plays a starring role in the video, said: “Lots of people will be cooking a roast dinner over the holidays and the leftover fat can cause real problems if it goes down the sink and into our drains.

“No one wants sewage backing up through their loo or kitchen sink at any time of year, let alone at Christmas. It’s important everyone does their bit to avoid blockages. We want the air to be filled with the sound of jingle bells not the smell of sewage so as we say at the end of the video, please ‘Bin it – don’t block it!’”

To prevent a blocked sewer, Thames Water’s advice is to leave cooking fat to cool and then pour it into a container with a lid, like a jam jar or empty margarine tub, before putting into the bin. Alternatively, some councils will recycle fat and oil.

Wet wipes are also a major issue as they don’t break down in sewers like toilet paper because they are made from plastic.

Will added: “Often people just don’t realise the consequences of putting things other than human waste and toilet paper down their toilets and drains. The sewers are not an abyss for household rubbish.

“Cleaning pots and pans with washing up liquid does not break down fat, oil and grease for good. When it hits the cold sewers, it clings to wet wipes and hardens into these gruesome fatbergs which cause blockages in the pipes.”

Last year Thames Water’s waste engineers were called out around 600 times on Christmas Day and Boxing Day and responded to more than 1,000 call-outs the following week. This year up to 400 crews will be on standby during the festive period ready to clear blockages from the firm’s 68,000 miles of sewers.