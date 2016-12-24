Schoolchildren were the waiters and Tesco staff the cooks for retirement home lunch

Schoolchildren served as waiters and shop staff cooked up a feast for retirement home resident’s to enjoy their first Christmas lunch together.

Residents at Bentham House in Woolwich had an extra special lunch thanks to the children at Charlton Manor Primary School and volunteers from Tesco.

It was the first Christmas lunch held at the venue run by Viridian Housing in Station Way on the Royal Arsenal site which opened a year ago but resident’s missed out on a festive meal.

Pupils from the school in Indus Road, Charlton came along dressed in white shirts and bow ties to help serve the meal before performing carols.

Volunteers from Tesco branches in Greenwich provided and cooked the festive feast, with all the trimmings.

Marian Boylan, head of retirement housing at Viridian, said: “Colleagues wanted to do a big Christmas lunch for residents this year and they went that extra mile to make sure it was special.

“ It was so lovely to see residents, some who were meeting for the first time, come together to share a meal. The lunch was a real success with the help of the children from Charlton Manor Primary School and the dedicated volunteers from Tesco.”

Tim Baker, the head of Charlton Manor, said: “It’s important for the children to learn to support their community so we love getting involved in things that are going on.

“The children really enjoyed singing and they loved meeting the residents. They’re looking forward to the next chance to visit – whether that’s next Christmas or before.”

Ollie Farmer, the borough community champion for Tesco Greenwich, added: “The staff at Tesco really enjoy this time of year and we like nothing better than getting out into the community and bringing a smile to people’s faces.

“We all thoroughly enjoyed cooking and serving the Christmas lunch at Bentham House and hope they enjoyed it. A great day was had by all.”