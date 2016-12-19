Charlton owner slams his own fans as “dumb” on TV – and club legend Chris Powell, too

Charlton owner Roland Duchatelet has been slammed for dubbing the club’s fans “dumb” on Belgian televison.

The Addicks chairman also criticised former boss and club legend Chris Powell for not using players the supremo signed from his European network of clubs.

He claimed Powell, who was manager when the Belgian mogul bought the club from Michael Slater and his consortium three years ago, was “dumb” too.

Duchatelet told viewers that fans protesting against his ownership were not acting in the interests of the club.

“They are activists acting out of other considerations than pure interests of the club,” he claimed. “Of course when things are not going well with the club…it is not the first time. It is the third time. They started it when I let that famous trainer go – the one who was only getting a point per match. Then Jose Riga came in and with all the other players that the other coach had said were bad players, got 1.5 points per match and saved the club, then it all stopped.

“if the coach could not understand, that he was getting help, and threw that help in the rubbish bin, when he was getting all these players whom he didn’t know, and he thinks he can continue without the advice from outside, well, then he is not a clever person and those who think the same are also not clever.

“In principle we were giving them the advice so they had responsibility and could take responsibility and that is how we work. I find it very stupid that a person who is getting help, an important person for the club, does not accept it. I also find that the activists, some activists at the club, who from their reactions think the coach was right, well they are just stupid people too.

“We had of course thoroughly investigated everything with our scouts before [the sale], screened all the players one by one, what they were good at it, what they were not good at, the kind of mistakes they made etc. Our scouts knew them much better, I think, than the coach who was there. Then we also brought in half a dozen players whom we knew and the coach didn’t know and we tried to help the man, while the team were more or less last in the division.”

Duchatelet was unclear about when he might sell the club.

“Look, no, yes, well, I got into football in the first place as a sponsor,” he said. “I think I have done a reasonable job but I am also not planning to be doing this forever.”