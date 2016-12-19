Charlton owner slams his own fans as “dumb” on TV – and club legend Chris Powell, too

Charlton owner Roland Duchatelet has been slammed for dubbing the club’s fans “dumb” on Belgian televison.
The Addicks chairman also criticised former boss and club legend Chris Powell for not using players the supremo signed from his European network of clubs.
He claimed Powell, who was manager when the Belgian mogul bought the club from Michael Slater and his consortium three years ago, was “dumb” too.
Duchatelet told viewers that fans protesting against his ownership were not acting in the interests of the club.
“They are activists acting out of other considerations than pure interests of the club,” he claimed. “Of course when things are not going well with the club…it is not the first time. It is the third time. They started it when I let that famous trainer go – the one who was only getting a point per match. Then Jose Riga came in and with all the other players that the other coach had said were bad players, got 1.5 points per match and saved the club, then it all stopped.
Powell’s former agent, Barry Nevill, hit back on Twitter: “The comments made recently by Roland Duchâtelet show a total disrespect for a top manager and coach. The man is a laughing stock in this country. But you can’t go round slaughtering people like that and expect no response.”
A CARD spokesperson added: “This latest outburst shows that Duchâtelet has learned nothing from his three years of failure at The Valley. He still cannot acknowledge his mistakes and insults Charlton’s fans and heroes alike. He hasn’t even bothered to attend a match since October 2014, yet he questions OUR support for the club. He needs to go now before he does even more damage.”
- Translation by Heather McKinlay
totall insult to us charlton fans, but i can see him selling what a xmas present that will be, keep protesting fans its slowly working, bye bye duch is what we want
Roland n Katrien are doin a good job dahn our gaff n muss stay, iss them exenophobic protesters n their mates from card who muss go cos there destroyin our gaff bit by bit.