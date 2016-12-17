Charlton boss Robinson disappointed by defensive lapses against Peterborough

Karl Robinson says it has been more difficult that he expected to find a winning formula with Charlton.

The Addicks suffered their first league defeat under their new manager as goals from Ryan Tafazolli and Gwion Edwards earned Peterborough a 2-0 win at The Valley.

Robinson, 36, was not impressed with the way his side played during their first home defeat since October.

“Not good enough in every facet of the football match today,” admitted the Liverpudlian.

“First 15 minutes in the first half we showed what we wanted to do. We pressed right and retained the football. Then we were poor.

“Then second half, we were excellent for the first 15 minutes again. Then after that we were poor again. We seemed to get to a level and then we’d fall off the wagon a bit.

“Now we have to look at ourselves and dig deeper than ever before, because that was not acceptable. We have to dig deep and find that formula. I said it was like an oil tanker and it’s been a lot harder to turn than I thought.”

The Posh’s opening goal came as Tafazolli headed home a free-kick midway through the first period, with Edwards adding the second after the visitors broke following a Charlton attack in the second half.

Robinson was disappointed with the way his side conceded the two goals.

“I said before the game that their set-pieces are very good and they hit you on the counter-attack,” he explained.

“They were the two goals they scored. What I want to say is bubbling inside of me but I have to keep my head.

“All season our defence have been excellent but we’ve not scored enough goals. We’re trying to be more attacking and play higher. We’re in between defending and being on the front foot. It will change.

“Let’s get the excuses out of the way because I don’t want to use them. Not to have Jason Perce, Declan Rudd,Chris Solly and Ricky Holmes is massive. We had 120 minutes the other day – Jordan Botaka, Ademola Lookman and Ezri Konsa were out on their feet. Taking that out of the way, all of the other stuff was nowhere near good enough. Maybe it’s a good thing for me to see the other side because sometimes you need it.”

The Addicks, now 13th in League One, are back in action on Wednesday as they face Millwall in the South East London derby, and Robinson says his side will have to find the courage to go and perform at The Den.

“We need to find the balls,” he said.

“You need to be a man. Stand up and be counted. I’m walking into The Den with Charlton Athletic. There’s no other way about it.”