Thousands could get compensation over Lambeth care home child abuse

Any child placed in Lambeth council homes as far back as 1950 might get compensation because of the abuse that was carried out there.

The revelation by the Shirley Oaks Survivors Association came at a press conference this morning into a report it has published on the scandal.

SOSA claim Lambeth town hall chiefs have decided all children placed at the homes in the last 65 years will get payments because of the danger they faced.

Victims of physical and sexual abuse could be paid at least £10,000 – but so could anyone who lived in the homes during their childhood, because they were also under threat.

Siblings of dead pupils could also be compensated, SOSA chairman Ray Stevenson said.

Those residents of the homes before 1965 could also be included in the payment packages.

SOSA’s report claims it has the identities of 60 “paedophiles” – and names 28 of them. Others are still under investigation while statements from witnesses who have recently come forward are examined.

Stevenson said: “We will be naming all of these paedophiles.

“Originally we were told there would be a flood of people claiming.

“If people do that [make a false claim to get compensation], they are usually suffering mental health issues.

“Lambeth and the police had identified 50 paedophiles. If they have already, we thought there would be more we could identify.

“We have been very robust in the evidence we have published. I can make checks on any claims by hearing when they were there and the preferences of the paedophiles they are talking about – what age of children and doing what.

“We have not been overburdened with people making it up.”

Talks have already taken place over compensating the following categories:

* siblings of victims – however late their brother or sister died

* All residents, whether they were sexually abused or not – because most will have suffered physical abuse, or the threat of it

* fostered children

* Pupils of the primary school at Shirley Oaks

* victims of physical abuse

* residents of homes for the mentally handicapped, including Ivy House and Monckton Street

* residents of homes before 1965

SOSA want the compensation package to be a model for other homes where abuse took place.

Lambeth chief executive Sean Harriss said: “We have not put a cap on the amount of compensation.

“We did not know how many people would come forward.

“All the children in Shirley Oaks were at risk so we are prepared to offer them all compensation. It may be different for other homes.

“We have not had direct discussions with the Home Office on whether they will offer compensation. We will continue to press for that.”

Streatham MP Chuka Umunna said: “Lambeth should not be the only agency paying up. The Prime Minister said when she was Home Secretary that she wants to deliver justice.#

“So the Home Office should pay up.

“It is abhorrent reading, when we see Home Office reports referring to staff we know were paedophiles. It has admitted it had responsibility for staff until 1970. They signed off on the heads of these homes.

“There is no running away from that responsiblity. They should pay up.”