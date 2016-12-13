Fulham choir joins race for Christmas number one

A Fulham music school is bidding to hit the top of the charts after recording its own charity Christmas single.

The Music’all school’s Pret-A-Chanter choir has written the one-off track – A Brand New Day (Peace On Earth) – especially for the Chelsea & Westminster Children’s Hospital charity.

All the money raised from the single will go straight to helping sick children who face spending their Christmas holidays on the wards.

The song will now go up against some of the biggest names in the world of pop music – from Taylor Swift and Little Mix to X Factor winner Matt Terry – in the race for the coveted Christmas number one spot.

Rae Evans, the choir’s director, composed the track and penned the heartfelt lyrics, which tell the emotional stories of children in hospital during the Christmas period.

Dozens of young singers, ranging from ages eight to 14, laid down vocals for the song, which is already racking up downloads on digital music platforms iTunes, Spotify and Amazon.

One of the choir members, 10-year-old Kimlan Mallet, was thrilled to take part in the Christmas single after enduring a stint of his own on the wards.

“When I was in hospital the doctors and nurses were kind but I was scared,” he said.

“It makes me sad to think of children feeling like that at Christmas.”

Another of the singers, 12-year-old Max Fawcett, added: “If we can help kids like us and do something kind for them, it would make me really happy.”

The Music’all charity is based at the Lady Margaret School in Parsons Green and offers Saturday tuition for instrumentalists and singers.

A Brand New Day (Peace On Earth) was performed live for the first time at Chelsea & Westminster Children’s Hospital’s Christmas party earlier this month before featuring in the school’s Christmas concerts on December 10.

All proceeds from the single will go directly to the children’s hospital in Fulham Road.

In recent years, public fundraising campaigns have helped to pay for a range of state-of-the-art medical equipment for babies and children.

The charity also helps to make the hospital a more pleasant place for families by funding basics, such as beds and kettles, as well as children’s parties.

Commenting on the single, a spokesman for the charity said: “We believe it’s so good it could become the Christmas number one.”