Jim Carter hosts special series of Q&As with stars including Dame Judi Dench & Dame Maggie Smith at the Tricycle Theatre

Jim Carter will return to the Tricycle Theatre next year with a very special series of ‘In Conversation With’ events. The beloved actor, who is a longstanding supporter of the Tricycle, is returning as curator and will host evenings with Paul Greengrass, Danny Boyle, and a joint conversation with Dame Judi Dench and Dame Maggie Smith.

Jim Carter said today, “It’s wonderful to be returning to the Tricycle, one of London’s most vibrant theatres, to talk to these legendary figures of stage and screen, in what I hope will be an unmissable series of events.”

Artistic Director of the Tricycle, Indhu Rubasingham added, “We’re enormously grateful to Jim and his wonderful guests for their time and support for the company. I am excited and thrilled that the Tricycle will be hosting these very special Artists for a unique series of events that will not only help us to fundraise, but also provide an extraordinary experience for our audiences. I can’t wait!”

On Sunday 5 February, join the BAFTA Award-winning and Oscar-nominated director Paul Greengrass . The event will feature a one-hour conversation and Q&A session hosted by Jim Carter followed by a special screening of The Bourne Ultimatum.

On Sunday 12 February, the BAFTA and Academy Award-winning director Danny Boyle will join Jim Carter for a one hour conversation and Q&A session, followed by a special screening of Slumdog Millionaire.

On Sunday 26 February, two of the world’s most celebrated actors Dame Judi Dench and Dame Maggie Smith, will appear together in conversation for a one-off, truly inspirational evening hosted again by Jim Carter. For a supplement of £25 audiences can attend a special fundraising reception following the event, hosted by the Tricycle Theatre’s Artistic Director Indhu Rubasingham.

If you would like any further details, you visit the website www.tricycle.co.uk