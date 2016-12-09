An all-star cast will assemble for Michael John LaChiusa’s The Wild Party

An all-star cast is set to join Tony award winner Frances Ruffelle for Michael John LaChiusa’s The Wild Party, which receives its first major London production at The Other Palace, playing from Monday 13 February to Saturday 1 April 2017. The Wild Party will be the inaugural production at The Other Palace, formerly St. James Theatre, when it reopens in February 2017 as the newest addition to The Really Useful Theatres Group and a home for new musical theatre.

Joining the previously announced Frances Ruffelle as Queenie are a plethora of West End royalty, with John Owen-Jones as Burrs, Simon Thomas as Black, Donna McKechnie as Dolores, Dex Lee as Jackie, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt as Kate , Ako Mitchell as Eddie , Gloria Obianyo and Genesis Lynea as The D’armano Bros, Melanie Bright as Sally, Lizzy Connolly as Mae , Steven Serlin as Goldberg, Sebastian Torkia as Gold, Bronté Barbé as Nadine and Tiffany Graves as Madelaine .

John Owen-Jones is best known for his performance as Jean Valjean in Les Misérabes, playing the role to acclaim in the West End, on Broadway and in the 25 th Anniversary Production. He has also played the title role in The Phantom of the Opera in the West End many times.

Simon Thomas has played Raoul in The Phantom of the Opera (Her Majesty’s Theatre), Warner in Legally Blonde (Savoy Theatre) and Rapunzel’s Prince in Into The Woods (Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre). Television credits include Drifters (Channel 4), Jonathan Creek (BBC) and Doctor Who (BBC).

Donna McKechnie is best known for creating the role of Cassie in the original Broadway production of A Chorus Line, receiving a Tony Award for her performance. Her many other Broadway credits include Promises, Promises, in which she danced the iconic ‘Turkey Lurkey Time’, On The Town, Company and State Fair. The Wild Party will mark Donna’s return to the London stage for the first time in 20 years after appearing in Follies at Drury Lane.

As previously announced, Frances Ruffelle will play Queenie. Frances is perhaps best known for originating the role of Eponine in Les Misérables in the West End and on Broadway, winning a Tony Award for her performance. Her many other stage roles include Dinah in the original company of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Starlight Express (West End), Roxie Hart in Chicago (West End), Frastrada in Pippin ( Menier Chocolate Factory) and the title role in Piaf (Leicester Curve).

Set against a backdrop of Manhattan decadence and 1920’s excess, The Wild Party tells the story of Queenie and Burrs, a Vaudeville showgirl and a Vaudeville clown whose relationship is marked by vicious behaviour and recklessness. In an attempt to salvage their toxic union, they decide to throw a party to end all parties. The guests are a vivid collection of the unruly and the undone: a cocaine-sniffing bisexual playboy; a washed-up boxer; a diva of indeterminate age; a fresh-faced ingénue; and a handsome Valentino who catches Queenie’s roving eye. The jazz and gin soaked party rages to a mounting sense of threat, as artifice and illusion are stripped away. But when midnight debauchery turns into tragedy, the revellers must sober up and face reality. After all, no party lasts forever.

Based on Joseph Moncure March’s narrative poem of the same title, The Wild Party originally opened on Broadway in 2000 with a cast including Toni Collette, Mandy Patinkin and Eartha Kitt . The production received 7 Tony Award nominations, and a Grammy Award nomination for its composer and lyricist Michael John LaChiusa . LaChiusa is one of the most prolific writers for the American musical stage, with works including Hello Again (1994), Marie Christine (1999), The Wild Party (2000) and See What I Wanna See (2005). He was nominated for Tony Awards for his book and score for The Wild Party and Marie Christine, and for his book for Chronicle of a Death Foretold.

The Wild Party will run at The Other Palace from Monday 13 February to Saturday 1 April 2017. If you would like any further information, you can visit the website www.theotherpalace.co.uk